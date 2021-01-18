Edwards INT leads Bucs past Saints 30-20

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tom Brady’s best game in three tries against New Orleans has the Buccaneers moving on in the NFL playoffs and Saints quarterback Drew Brees headed home - perhaps for good.

Brady and the Bucs’ offense turned three of the Saints’ four turnovers, which included three Brees interceptions, into touchdowns, and Tampa Bay beat New Orleans 30-20 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

One of Brees’ interceptions came from former Kentucky Wildcat Mike Edwards to ice away the win.

Two touchdowns came on short passes to Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette. Brady also scored on a 1-yard run.

The Bucs advanced to the NFC championship game in Green Bay.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.