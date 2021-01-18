Advertisement

Email indicates school employees may receive vaccine as soon as next week

Fayette County Schools employees received an email with instructions to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees of the second largest school district in the state will finally have the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. And it could happen as early as next week.

“It will be really exciting getting the vaccine. Maybe it’s our light at the end of the tunnel to get kids and staff back into school.

President of the Fayette County Education Association Jessica Hiler said before students return to in-person learning, the school district is in constant communication with the health department to decide when it’s safe.

“But we also know getting the vaccine, it has two doses. So it will be a little bit of a process before everyone has, not quite 100 percent immunity, but some immunity against the virus,” said Hiler.

Vaccinating employees is just one part of the potential return.

“Cases, vaccines, availability of substitutes, availability of transportation employees. It’s a big puzzle to try and make work.”

Employees received an email Friday detailing the process of how they can sign up to receive the vaccine through a partnership with the school district and UK.

“When you’re trying to get school back open after being closed almost a year, there’s lots of things to consider. But teachers are excited to be back when it’s safe to be back. But hopefully that will be soon. We see the light.”

A weekend email, leaving teachers with a new sense of hope as they make their returns to virtual learning Monday morning.

A return to in-person learning in the school district is determined on a weekly basis.

