Gov. Beshear reports 1,998 new COVID-19 cases; 40 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,998 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 328,668 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 11.64% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 219 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 40 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 3,167.

As of Monday, 1,587 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 397 are in the ICU, and 208 are on ventilators. At least 40,761 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.