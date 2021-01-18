Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,998 new COVID-19 cases; 40 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,998 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 328,668 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 11.64% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 219 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 40 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 3,167.

As of Monday, 1,587 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 397 are in the ICU, and 208 are on ventilators. At least 40,761 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

