King me! EKU’s Tre King is OVC Player of the Week...AGAIN

The 6′9 junior wins the award for the third time this season.
Tre King
Tre King(EKU)
By Brian Milam
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University junior Tre King has been voted the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Player of the Week for the third time this season, the league announced on Monday.

King did a lot of scoring, and a little bit of everything else, in EKU’s 93-85 overtime win at Eastern Illinois on Saturday night. He finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

The 6-9 forward from Lexington shot 9-of-17 from the field (53 percent) and 3-of-5 from deep (60 percent) to lead EKU to its seventh consecutive victory. The Colonels (12-2, 6-1 OVC) are now off to their best start since 1946-47.

King currently ranks second in the OVC in both scoring (17.6 points-per-game) and rebounding (8.0 rebounds-per-game).

The Colonels return home to host UT Martin (January 21) and Southeast Missouri (January 23) this week.

