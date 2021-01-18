King me! EKU’s Tre King is OVC Player of the Week...AGAIN

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University junior Tre King has been voted the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Player of the Week for the third time this season, the league announced on Monday.

King did a lot of scoring, and a little bit of everything else, in EKU’s 93-85 overtime win at Eastern Illinois on Saturday night. He finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

The 6-9 forward from Lexington shot 9-of-17 from the field (53 percent) and 3-of-5 from deep (60 percent) to lead EKU to its seventh consecutive victory. The Colonels (12-2, 6-1 OVC) are now off to their best start since 1946-47.

King currently ranks second in the OVC in both scoring (17.6 points-per-game) and rebounding (8.0 rebounds-per-game).

The Colonels return home to host UT Martin (January 21) and Southeast Missouri (January 23) this week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.