SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Magoffin County.

Investigators say 28-year-old Bradley Johnson was unlawfully inside a home on KY Route 378 when and the homeowner got into a fight before shots were fired.

Johnson was shot and killed.

So far, no charges have been filed.

