Louisville is No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Louisville is No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for the first time in school history.

The Cardinals moved to the top spot after previous No. 1 Stanford lost to Colorado. Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel.

It’s first game as No. 1 will be against Syracuse on Thursday. North Carolina State was second for the Wolfpack’s best ranking since December 1990.

UConn, South Carolina and Stanford round out the top five teams in the poll. Stanford was one of nine ranked teams to lose last week.

Kentucky (10-3, 3-2 SEC) stays at No. 12 and will visit Auburn Thursday night at 8:30 on the SEC Network.

POLL ALERT: Louisville moves to No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for 1st time in school history; Stanford tumbles to No. 5.



Full poll >> https://t.co/hkfz5AChXd



More coverage >> https://t.co/F9iVr3MORu pic.twitter.com/V6EGW73Vz0 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.