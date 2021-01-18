Advertisement

Louisville is No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time

Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel.
Louisville's Ahlana Smith reacts after being fouled while making a basket during the first half...
Louisville's Ahlana Smith reacts after being fouled while making a basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Louisville is No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for the first time in school history.

The Cardinals moved to the top spot after previous No. 1 Stanford lost to Colorado. Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel.

It’s first game as No. 1 will be against Syracuse on Thursday. North Carolina State was second for the Wolfpack’s best ranking since December 1990.

UConn, South Carolina and Stanford round out the top five teams in the poll. Stanford was one of nine ranked teams to lose last week.

Kentucky (10-3, 3-2 SEC) stays at No. 12 and will visit Auburn Thursday night at 8:30 on the SEC Network.

