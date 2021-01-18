Advertisement

Madison Co. Health Dept. starts COVID-19 vaccine wait list

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentucky’s vaccine rollout ramps up, several groups are working to make sure they can get the vaccine into people’s arms as quickly as possible.

The Madison County Health Dept. has set up an online waiting list for anyone interested in getting the vaccine.

You can sign up here.

Vaccines continue to be in short supply. The health department is encouraging people to be patient, adding that the wait will likely be weeks, not days.

