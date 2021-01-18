Advertisement

Manslaughter arrest following fatal overdose in Stanton

Brittany Sowers was charged with manslaughter following an overdose death in Stanton in 2020.(Stanton Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted a woman for manslaughter following a drug overdose in Powell County.

The Stanton Police Department said the department responded to a drug overdose case last year in which the victim was deceased.

A detective presented evidence to a grand jury on Jan. 11 which led to the indictment of Brittany Sowers, 35, of Stanton on charges of second-degree manslaughter, trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.

A warrant was issued and Sowers was arrested in Clay City on Jan. 17, according to Stanton police.

“We will fully investigate all drug overdoses that occur in our community,” said Stanton Police Chief Arthur Lacy. “We have a Criminal Investigation Division that has the capabilities and resources to investigate major crimes that occur within our community. This is an example of a case where our Detective was able to devote time to this investigation without having to worry about patrol duties interfering.”

