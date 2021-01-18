Advertisement

Marshall hires Alabama assistant Huff as head football coach

Huff has spent the past two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s associate head coach.
Marshall hires Alabama assistant Huff as football coach.
Marshall hires Alabama assistant Huff as football coach.(Marshall Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall has given Alabama’s Charles Huff his first head coaching job. Marshall announced Huff’s hiring Sunday.

Huff has spent the past two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s associate head coach and running backs coach and is widely known as a top recruiter.

Huff is Marshall’s first Black head football coach. He is a 2005 graduate of Hampton. Huff replaces Conference USA coach of the year Doc Holliday, whose contract was not renewed. Marshall started the season 7-0 and moved up to No. 15 in The Associated Press poll before losing its final three games.

Marshall’s Board of Governors is scheduled to meet Monday to approve Huff’s contract.  

