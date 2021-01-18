No. 17 Georgetown pounds Cumberland 82-52

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Kyran Jones poured in a game-high 25 points to go along with 17 rebounds, Derrin Boyd added 23 points and No. 17 Georgetown pounded Cumberland (TN) Monday afternoon 82-52 to improve to 9-3, 6-3 in league play.

Seth Johnson also finished in double figures with 11 points and hit three triples.

The Tigers finished 10-25 from three in the win and outrebounded the Phoenix 47-23.

Georgetown visits Bethel University January 21.

