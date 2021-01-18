Advertisement

North Carolina mom identifies son as her killer before dying

A man accused of stabbing his mother to death was arrested after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in North Carolina Monday morning.
A man accused of stabbing his mother to death was arrested after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in North Carolina Monday morning.
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - A man accused of stabbing his mother to death was arrested after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in North Carolina Monday morning.

WBTV reported the incident began around 9 a.m. at a home on 28th Street NE in Hickory. Officials said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Billy Hahn Jr., was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman that had occurred a few miles away at a home around 2 a.m.

The victim was later identified as his mother, Rebecca Hahn. WBTV reported that investigators said she was able to identify her son as her killer before she died.

Officials were called to the house on 28th Street after a vehicle matching the one connected to the stabbing was spotted in front of the home. A second stabbing victim, identified only as a man, was found inside the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

“They realized that another person, who was the driver, a male, had suffered a stab wound as well,” said Captain Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they believe Hahn is responsible for both stabbings, but they are not related. Investigators were able to take Hahn into custody just before 11:30 a.m. without further incident.

WBTV reported that Hahn was charged with murder and being held at the Catawba County Detention Center with no bond. Other charges are pending.

