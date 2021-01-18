Randle, Quickley power Knicks past struggling Magic 91-84

NEW YORK (AP) - R.J. Barrett scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds, and Julius Randle added 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 91-84 win over the Orlando Magic.

Elfrid Payton chipped in with 12 points and rookie guard Immanuel Quickley added 11 for the Knicks, who improved to 7-8 with their second straight win.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando in its sixth straight loss.

This team will fight until the very end. Big win on a special day.



Ju: 21 PTS | 17 REB

RJ: 22 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST

EP: 12 PTS (6-11 FG)

Mitch: 6 PTS | 10 REB | 1 BLK

Quick: 11 PTS pic.twitter.com/JkPqo7AYuy — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.