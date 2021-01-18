Randle, Quickley power Knicks past struggling Magic 91-84
Jan. 18, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) - R.J. Barrett scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds, and Julius Randle added 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 91-84 win over the Orlando Magic.
Elfrid Payton chipped in with 12 points and rookie guard Immanuel Quickley added 11 for the Knicks, who improved to 7-8 with their second straight win.
Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando in its sixth straight loss.
