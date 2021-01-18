Advertisement

Randle, Quickley power Knicks past struggling Magic 91-84

Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley added 11 points for the Knicks.
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives past Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III,...
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives past Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III, left and teammate Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, Pool)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - R.J. Barrett scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds, and Julius Randle added 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 91-84 win over the Orlando Magic.

Elfrid Payton chipped in with 12 points and rookie guard Immanuel Quickley added 11 for the Knicks, who improved to 7-8 with their second straight win.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando in its sixth straight loss.

