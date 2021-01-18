Reports: Tennessee expected to fire Jeremy Pruitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - There are multiple reports that Tennessee is firing head football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Tennessee is amid an internal investigation into alleged recruiting issues.

Sources: Tennessee will be parting ways with coach Jeremy Pruitt today. AD Phil Fulmer's future will also be addressed. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 18, 2021

The reports suggest that the future of Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer will also be addressed.

Pruitt went 16-19 in three seasons with the Volunteers.

