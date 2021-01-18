Advertisement

Reports: Tennessee expected to fire Jeremy Pruitt

Pruitt went 16-19 in three seasons with the Volunteers.
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - There are multiple reports that Tennessee is firing head football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Tennessee is amid an internal investigation into alleged recruiting issues.

The reports suggest that the future of Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer will also be addressed.

Pruitt went 16-19 in three seasons with the Volunteers.

