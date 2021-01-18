Sheriff: Car stolen out of Lexington found in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said they recovered a stolen 2020 KIA at the Alpike Hotel in Ivel on Saturday.

They said the car was reported stolen out of the Lexington area.

38-year-old Seth Scott of Pikeville was charged in connection to the theft, as well as for several active warrants ranging from burglary to drug charges according to deputies.

Scott was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

