Short-handed, No. 12 Kentucky women survive scare from Vanderbilt

Kentucky ended the game on a 15-4 run.
Blair Green scores 22 points vs. Vanderbilt.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With four players sidelined due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, No. 12 Kentucky survived a scare from Vanderbilt and beat the Commodores Sunday 80-73.

The Wildcats (10-3, 3-2) played without Robyn Benton, Jazmine Massengill and Kameron Roach because of COVID-19 protocols and Rhyne Howard missed the game because she is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Blair Green led the Wildcats with 22 points, Dre’una Edwards scored 17 points off the bench and Chasity Patterson added 16 points and seven assists. Kentucky ended the game on a 15-4 run.

The Commodores (4-4, 0-3) only had seven players available. Koi Love led Vanderbilt with 32 points.

Kentucky will visit Auburn January 21 at 8:30 on the SEC Network.

