Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many of us are aware of the two vaccines currently on the market: One is by Moderna and the other is by Pfizer. Experts say at least another two are in the works.

One of them, by Johnson & Johnson, is currently going through trials right here in Lexington at both the University of Kentucky and Baptist Health.

For Robert Farley, participating in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial started with a phone call.

“I answered, I answered the eligibility questions, and then I went in I think my first dose was, goodness, it would be late November?” Farley says.

He’s one of 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson & Johnson. It’s a randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled study. This means neither the participants nor the experimenters know who’s receiving the vaccine, or who’s getting the placebo.

“One of the interesting things was that I had no reactions to the vaccine initially. Usually if I have a flu vaccine, I will react to it for like a day my arm will hurt and so forth, and so for a while I really suspected I had the placebo. But, now you know I still have not had COVID, so I’m hopeful that I had the real vaccine,” Farley says.

Data from the trial is anticipated to be available by the end of the month. If it shows the vaccine is safe and effective, the company expects to submit an emergency use authorization application to the FDA in February.

Farley says he expects to learn soon if he actually got the vaccine, as experts explain there are ethical problems keeping people on the placebo if other shots are on the market.

To Farley, it’s about doing his part.

“I’m really healthy, so it seems to me that people like me should be testing the vaccine,” Farley says.

Hopefully, soon we’ll all have one more weapon in our long-fought battle.

Experts say side effects for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could include headaches, body aches, or in some instances fevers.

