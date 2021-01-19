Advertisement

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces art contest to increase pollinator awareness

Ryan Quarles (Photo: WKYT)
Ryan Quarles (Photo: WKYT)(WKYT)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles invites Kentucky’s youth to participate in the Kentucky Pollinator Stakeholders Art Contest. The contest is designed to educate the public on the benefits of pollinators and encourage behaviors that promote pollinator habitats across Kentucky.

With the theme, “Pollinators and Their Floral Hosts in Kentucky,” the contest will focus on the state’s wide variety of flowers and plants and the pollinators that visit them. Youth ages 5-18 are invited to participate.

Contest participants are divided into age categories with prizes awarded for first, second and third place in each category.

First-place winners will receive a $100 prize, second-place a $50 prize, and third-place winner will receive a $25 prize.

The prizes are sponsored by NiSource Charitable Foundation / Columbia Gas.

For more contest information or an entry form, kyagr.com/statevet/honeybees.html.

There participants will find suggestions on flowers and pollinators per age group.

Contest entries must be postmarked by Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
Brittany Sowers was charged with manslaughter following an overdose death in Stanton in 2020.
Manslaughter arrest following fatal overdose in Stanton
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
The clinic has 16 stations for vaccinations.
Baptist Health Lexington opens vaccine clinic to speed up distribution

Latest News

Snow showers will end soon
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow chances finally wrap-up
As the vaccine rollout continues across the commonwealth, K-12 teachers and staff are next in...
WATCH | UK HealthCare vaccine clinic partners with Fayette Co. Schools to prioritize K-12 school personnel
Joined in song, locked arm in arm, a community of people, of all races, marching together in...
WATCH | Mount Sterling community continues Dr. King’s legacy through weekend long service projects
The clinic will operate Monday through Saturday with appointments only.
UK HealthCare vaccine clinic partners with Fayette Co. Schools to prioritize K-12 school personnel
A group of volunteers from the DuBois Community Center build desks for students to study at home.
Mount Sterling community continues Dr. King’s legacy through weekend long service projects