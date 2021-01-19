Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin nurses come out of retirement to join fight against COVID-19

Sitting: Karen Stephens, Barbara White Standing: Joyce Brown, Becky Garrison, Roscoe Thomas,...
Sitting: Karen Stephens, Barbara White Standing: Joyce Brown, Becky Garrison, Roscoe Thomas, Claudia Rowlett, Jenny West, Mary Ann Caparoni, Helen Martin, Linda Mills and Kathy Jones(Baptist Health Corbin)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - In Corbin, 11 retired nurses are putting scrubs back on and reporting back for duty.

A spokesperson for the hospital says the nurses missed working with patients and wanted to help the hospital and the community by working at the COVID Vaccination Center.

Many of the nurses started their careers at Southeastern Kentucky Baptist Hospital, Baptist Health’s first hospital, and ended up retiring with Baptist Health Corbin.

“I was honored to work with many of these nurses before and am honored to do so again. We are so blessed with the collective experience from this group of nurses willing to come back and help with our fight against COVID,” VP of Nursing Sherrie Mays said.

