Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Weak Cold Front Arrives Tonight

Radar
Radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In case you were wondering, that glowing orb in the sky is called the sun.🌞 Let’s enjoy it because another weak front is dropping in here tonight and will bring a few snow showers and flurries into Wednesday. The pattern after this continues to look super-active with big storm systems working into our region.

Those snow showers and flurries show up tonight and will be moving from northwest to southeast. Temps on Wednesday are back down into the low to middle 30s with a wind chill in the 20s.

The southern system working across the Tennessee Valley on Thursday will graze southern Kentucky with a touch of showers and a few flakes in the southeast.

Cold air surges in behind this system as another weak front slides in. This may bring a few flakes into our Friday morning forecast. Temps for Friday and Saturday are sneaky cold with wind chills that will be pretty darn cold on a strong northwest wind.

The pattern from here looks very active as a couple of systems working in from the southwest. The exact track of these are yet to be determined, but they will be loaded with moisture.

