EKU nursing students to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University students returned to campus Tuesday.

Nursing students had an important task on their first day back. Soon, they’ll be assisting with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccinating the entire state is a tremendous task and EKU nursing students will assist in the effort. Pretty soon, they’ll be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the community and students on campus.

On Tuesday morning, they practiced giving injections to dummies. Students are also learning about public health and risk factors associated with the virus.

“How social determinants of health affect the community, how it’s important definitely during this pandemic to educate the community on simple things such as wearing a face mask, waving hands, and the importance of being vaccinated,” said Professor Sharonda Rose. “We will be joining with some community patents in the efforts across the state.”

We’re told EKU nursing students are ready to administer those COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as they are called.

