Fayette Co. Public Schools staying virtual two more weeks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - District officials with Fayette County Public Schools have announced they will stay virtual for the next two weeks.

Last week the district announced they hoped to go back to in person the first week of February, however, in a message to families on Tuesday, Interim Superintendent Marlene Helm announced they will continue with remote learning Feb. 1-5.

The district’s decisions are based on their FCPS COVID-19 in-person learning matrix data.

So far this month, 343 students and 123 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

