Florida State throttles Louisville 78-65
The Seminoles led by as many as 24 in the first half
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE (AP) - RaiQuan Gray had 17 points and eight rebounds, Wyatt Wilkes scored 13 points and Florida State beat Louisville 78-65.
Malik Osborne added 12 points, Rayquan Evans scored 11 and Scottie Barnes 10 for Florida State, which shot 50% from the field including 9 of 21 from 3-point range.
M.J. Walker had 10 assists and five rebounds, but was just 1-of-7 shooting for two points. Carlik Jones scored 17 points, and David Johnson had 15 points and eight rebounds for Louisville.
