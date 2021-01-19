Florida State throttles Louisville 78-65

LOUISVILLE (AP) - RaiQuan Gray had 17 points and eight rebounds, Wyatt Wilkes scored 13 points and Florida State beat Louisville 78-65.

Malik Osborne added 12 points, Rayquan Evans scored 11 and Scottie Barnes 10 for Florida State, which shot 50% from the field including 9 of 21 from 3-point range.

M.J. Walker had 10 assists and five rebounds, but was just 1-of-7 shooting for two points. Carlik Jones scored 17 points, and David Johnson had 15 points and eight rebounds for Louisville.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.