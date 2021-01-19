Advertisement

Harrison Memorial Hospital seeing surge in COVID-19 patients

By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The weeks following Christmas and New Year’s have been busy ones for hospital workers in Harrison County.

“The last two and a half weeks we’ve certainly seen an increase, as has the county. Harrison County’s incident rate has increased,” said Harrison Memorial Hospital CEO Sheila Currans.

Currans says they’ve primarily seen an increase in hospitalizations in people 65 and older.

“They’ve developed what we referred to as the COVID pneumonia. And their oxygen needs are actually what has really brought them to the emergency room,” Currans said.

That’s led to a lot of patients on ventilators. She says they haven’t had anyone go without yet, but they do have two extra ones on the way, just in case.

“Our first goal is to try to help the patient avoid the ventilator. With nursing techniques and with other respiratory therapy pieces of equipment and technique,” Currans said.

Currans says she believes the antibody treatments that have grown in popularity for COVID patients have helped them keep some people from having to be admitted.

“I do believe that’s helped offset some of the admissions. But I need this county to hopefully get out of a surge.” Currans said.

Which means they need people to continue following those CDC recommendations until there are widespread vaccinations.

Currans said about 65 percent of their staff chose to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
Brittany Sowers was charged with manslaughter following an overdose death in Stanton in 2020.
Manslaughter arrest following fatal overdose in Stanton
The clinic has 16 stations for vaccinations.
Baptist Health Lexington opens vaccine clinic to speed up distribution
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot

Latest News

Fayette County Schools employees received an email with instructions to receive the COVID-19...
Fayette Co. Public Schools staying virtual two more weeks
UK political science professor discusses potential Trump pardons
Harrison Memorial Hospital seeing surge in COVID-19 patients
Watch | Harrison Memorial Hospital seeing surge in COVID-19 patients
Watch | Baptist Health Corbin nurses come out of retirement to join fight against COVID-19
Watch | Baptist Health Corbin nurses come out of retirement to join fight against COVID-19