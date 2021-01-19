Harrison Memorial Hospital seeing surge in COVID-19 patients

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The weeks following Christmas and New Year’s have been busy ones for hospital workers in Harrison County.

“The last two and a half weeks we’ve certainly seen an increase, as has the county. Harrison County’s incident rate has increased,” said Harrison Memorial Hospital CEO Sheila Currans.

Currans says they’ve primarily seen an increase in hospitalizations in people 65 and older.

“They’ve developed what we referred to as the COVID pneumonia. And their oxygen needs are actually what has really brought them to the emergency room,” Currans said.

That’s led to a lot of patients on ventilators. She says they haven’t had anyone go without yet, but they do have two extra ones on the way, just in case.

“Our first goal is to try to help the patient avoid the ventilator. With nursing techniques and with other respiratory therapy pieces of equipment and technique,” Currans said.

Currans says she believes the antibody treatments that have grown in popularity for COVID patients have helped them keep some people from having to be admitted.

“I do believe that’s helped offset some of the admissions. But I need this county to hopefully get out of a surge.” Currans said.

Which means they need people to continue following those CDC recommendations until there are widespread vaccinations.

Currans said about 65 percent of their staff chose to get vaccinated.

