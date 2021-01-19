Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow chances finally wrap-up

Snow showers will end soon
Snow showers will end soon(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow has been with us since last week. The final flakes are about to fly!

This has been a very wintry period. The snowfall didn’t amount to very much because it would melt and then snow again. It is this that made the forecast so challenging. There is no challenge after later today. The snow moves on out of here.

The next few days are pretty quiet. A system will push in on Thursday. What makes it different from the others is the milder air. It will keep anything that falls mainly rain. Most of it might be situated in southern Kentucky.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

