Madison County Schools delay return to in-person learning after high COVID-19 case report
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Schools hoped to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20.
Tuesday, we found out that won’t be happening.
Monday, the county’s new case number was the fourth-highest in the state. The school district also says its incident rate is the highest in the region.
Because of that, students will not return to in-person learning until school employees get the first dose of the vaccine.
In Woodford County, students returned to class Tuesday. Middle and high schools are using the hybrid model with a mix of in-person and online learning, while younger students will be in classrooms five days a week.
Jessamine and Garrard counties are using a hybrid model for all grade levels.
Tuesday night, school leaders in Scott County will discuss a possible return to in-person learning as soon as next week.
