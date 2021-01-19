Advertisement

Madison County Schools delay return to in-person learning after high COVID-19 case report

Madison County Schools hoped to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20. Tuesday, we found out that won’t be happening.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Schools hoped to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20.

Tuesday, we found out that won’t be happening.

Monday, the county’s new case number was the fourth-highest in the state. The school district also says its incident rate is the highest in the region.

Because of that, students will not return to in-person learning until school employees get the first dose of the vaccine.

Posted by Madison County Schools on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

In Woodford County, students returned to class Tuesday. Middle and high schools are using the hybrid model with a mix of in-person and online learning, while younger students will be in classrooms five days a week.

Jessamine and Garrard counties are using a hybrid model for all grade levels.

Tuesday night, school leaders in Scott County will discuss a possible return to in-person learning as soon as next week.

