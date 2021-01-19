Advertisement

NCAA announces tighter schedule for March Madness

The first two full days of action are now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20.
FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo sits in the court during a second-round men's college basketball game between Villanova and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y.(Bill Wippert (Custom credit) | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - That much-anticipated opening Thursday of March Madness will belong to the play-in teams. That is part of a scrambled and modestly condensed schedule for the 2021 tournament, which has placed all 67 games in Indiana.

The so-called “First Four”will still include the last four at-large teams in the field and the lowest-rated conference champions. Those eight teams will play each other Thursday, March 18.

The first two full days of action are now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the round of 32 taking place Sunday and Monday.

