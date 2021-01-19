UK begins COVID-19 vaccinations inside Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is taking another step in expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program.

Tuesday, Kroger Field became the site for UK’s vaccine distribution. The first vaccine shots started going into arms right around 12 o’clock inside the Central Bank Club, inside Kroger Field.

Here’s a first look at the new vaccination site inside Kroger Field. The Central Bank Club has been transformed into a 28 station vaccine clinic. I’ll have more throughout the day as this effort gets started today on @WKYT. First shots will be given at 12. pic.twitter.com/5VW3XhWSWB — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) January 19, 2021

There are 28 vaccination stations at the location.

UK officials say they want to try to consolidate all of their other vaccination clinics into one location.

“One of the problems we found was transportation and logistics was a problem,” said UK Police Chief Joe Monroe. “So, what we did was, is we combined everything into a bigger site, so we have everything running down here at Kroger Field, easy parking. We have plenty of room to stage people when they come in and transport the vaccine close from campus to the field every day.”

Monroe says that the university has the capacity to vaccinate 2,000 people a day and their goal is to get as many people in and out on a daily basis as they possibly can.

However, Monroe says that capacity can fluctuate. He says it all depends on how many vaccines they are given from the state. So, it could be 1,000, 1,500, of that 2,000 doses on any given day.

Monroe says that they’re going to focus their efforts on Phase 1A and Phase 1B, meaning frontline health care workers, first responders, and K-12 teachers are going to be prioritized for now.

“Focus is also to get K-12 back in school. I mean, we really want to help that, so we partnered with the school systems to give them the ability to do that,” Monroe said. “By having a large clinic like this we can do that, and as long as we get the doses we can roll that out as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

UK officials say they’re only handing out vaccinations by appointment only so that means you have to go online and register before you arrive.

