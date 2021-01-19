Advertisement

UK HealthCare vaccine clinic partners with Fayette Co. Schools to prioritize K-12 school personnel

The clinic will operate Monday through Saturday with appointments only.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the vaccine rollout continues across the commonwealth, K-12 teachers and staff are next in line.

“I don’t know if I recall a time where this many people are excited about getting a shot,” Fayette County Board of Education Chair Tyler Murphy said.

As a teacher in Boyle County, Murphy said this is the best shot at putting the challenges that come with virtual learning behind him.

“It’s the sacrifice that we’ve all made,” Murphy said. “And, one of the things that we’ve been telling folks is that getting back to school as safe and as soon as possible requires making public education a priority.”

And, as the Chair of the Fayette County Board of Education, Murphy said the partnership with UK is the quickest way to do that.

“As far as the logistics and all of those considerations, UK is handling that,” Murphy said. “They are familiar with the process because of course, they rolled out vaccines to their staff in Phase 1A, so that is a partnership for which we are very grateful.”

Starting Tuesday, UK Healthcare will centralize all of its COVID vaccines into one large clinic at Kroger Field.

It will operate Monday through Saturday with scheduled appointments only.

A signup tool has been created, so people can answer a few questions online to determine when they will be eligible to make an appointment.

It’s something that Murphy is encouraging every K-12 school employee to do.

“I think it’s certainly a step in the right direction,” Murphy said. “It’s a step out of this pandemic that we’ve been dealing with the past several months.”

