UK political science professor discusses potential Trump pardons

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is President Trump’s last full day in office and there are reports that he will issue around 100 pardons. We wanted to know if some of those pardons can be extended to those who stormed the Capitol, even if they haven’t been convicted of a crime.

Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day

UK Political Science Professor Richard Waterman says yes-- the president can pardon someone before their conviction.

In fact, he says President Ford pardoned President Nixon before he was indicted or accused or any crime. Some who stormed the Capitol that day are asking President Trump for a pardon.

“Pardons are seen as an admission of guilt, but as in the case, of the people who went into the Capitol building there is absolutely nothing that stops the president from pardoning every one of them in advance,” Waterman said.

Presidential pardons have hit close to home. Back in December, President Trump pardoned prominent Louisville activist Christopher 2X for his previous federal drug offenses.

