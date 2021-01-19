Advertisement

Up to $1 billion available to help Kentucky’s hospitals, Beshear says

Kentucky's first COVID case was a woman from Harrison County.
Kentucky's first COVID case was a woman from Harrison County.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Federal funding is available to help Kentucky’s hospitals.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky hospitals will receive an additional $800 million to $1 billion annually to help advance the quality of care of Medicaid members and provide a stable base for hospitals that will extend beyond the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) received approval on Jan. 14 from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on a new directed payment initiative that increases inpatient Medicaid payments for Kentucky hospitals.

Pending Kentucky General Assembly legislative approval and federal approval of detailed plans, payments could begin in March.

With over one-third of Kentucky’s population enrolled in Medicaid, the governor said the payments are critical to building a better Kentucky by assuring equal access to quality care in the commonwealth.

“Health care is a basic human right, and our people deserve the highest-quality care possible,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our hospitals and medical professionals are the pillars holding up our communities during this unprecedented time. Our hospitals need additional support to ensure they can continue to meet the needs of Kentuckians and our health care heroes and sheroes deserve our sincere thanks for standing strong on the frontlines helping to save lives.”

CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander explained that hospitals would cover the increased cost of the program and said House Bill 183 has been filed, which, contingent upon this approval, would provide the flexibility for further protecting smaller, rural hospitals.

In order to receive these funds, hospitals will have to abide by quality standards that will be developed in collaboration with CHFS and the Kentucky Hospital.

The governor’s office says funding is subject to continued federal approval and acknowledgment of this program in the state budget.

There are 112 hospitals in Kentucky, excluding university-affiliated and state mental hospitals, and more than 1.6 million Kentuckians are currently enrolled in Medicaid.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
Brittany Sowers was charged with manslaughter following an overdose death in Stanton in 2020.
Manslaughter arrest following fatal overdose in Stanton
The clinic has 16 stations for vaccinations.
Baptist Health Lexington opens vaccine clinic to speed up distribution
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot

Latest News

A mix-up blamed on the federal government’s supposed stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines created...
Central Ky. hospital official says federal mismanagement created concern over getting 2nd vaccine dose
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on...
Student charged in connection to Capitol riots appears in court
Sitting: Karen Stephens, Barbara White Standing: Joyce Brown, Becky Garrison, Roscoe Thomas,...
Baptist Health Corbin nurses come out of retirement to join fight against COVID-19