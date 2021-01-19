Advertisement

US soldier arrested in alleged plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

A mourner prays over the name cut-out of the deceased Emilio Pete Ortiz at the National...
A mourner prays over the name cut-out of the deceased Emilio Pete Ortiz at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plots to blow up New York City’s 9/11 Memorial and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said Tuesday.

Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization — the Islamic State group — and attempted murder of a military member, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.

The 20-year-old soldier, also known as Cole Gonzales, was with the Third Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, when he thought he was communicating with the Islamic State online about the terrorism plots, Biase said.

Unbeknownst to Bridges, a federal agent was in on the chat as Bridges provided detailed instructions on tactics and manuals and advice about attacking the memorial and other targets in New York City, Biase said.

Bridges was scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Georgia on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear who would represent him.

Fort Stewart officials had no immediate comment Tuesday, said Kevin Larson, a spokesperson for the Army post.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
Brittany Sowers was charged with manslaughter following an overdose death in Stanton in 2020.
Manslaughter arrest following fatal overdose in Stanton
The clinic has 16 stations for vaccinations.
Baptist Health Lexington opens vaccine clinic to speed up distribution
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
12 Guard members removed from Biden inauguration
Radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Weak Cold Front Arrives Tonight
In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a student looks at questions during a college test...
SAT doing away with optional essay, subject tests