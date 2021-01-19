WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor said the supply of vaccine doses the state will receive next week is almost 30,000 fewer than the number of vaccine we distributed last week. He says supply is going to be our problem moving forward.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky hospitals will receive an additional $800 million to $1 billion annually to help advance the quality of care of Medicaid members and provide a stable base for hospitals that will extend beyond the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

