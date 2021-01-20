Adam Burniston’s Forecast | January swings remain in the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we keep our eyes on a system for Thursday, a drier pattern will enter our region for the end of the week, with some temperatures swings along the way as well.

Chilly and cold temperatures will be with us through this evening and tonight, with mostly dry conditions persisting. While some areas got into the 40s this afternoon, we will cool through the 30s for tonight, with some 20s showing up overnight. Skies will remain mostly clear through this evening, but clouds will increase from the southwest by tonight as we track our next system.

By early Thursday morning, a low-pressure system will be moving through the Tennessee Valley that brings an initially mix to areas of southeastern Kentucky, but mostly showers. These showers will continue to move through southern Kentucky through the morning hours and become more scattered to isolated by the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will begin the day on the cold side in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but by the afternoon, gusty southwesterly winds will help boost afternoon highs into the 40s.

A drier pattern will stick around Friday and Saturday, but then it turns active again as we move from Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures will also take a brief dive on Friday and Saturday with a weak cold front that sends us into the 30s for highs and lower 20s for lows. Then we’ll swing back into the 40s on Sunday and Monday as our next system moves in bringing showers, and more wintry mix chances.

