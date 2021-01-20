Advertisement

Bills limiting governor’s executive powers draw vetoes

Governor Beshear announced Tuesday he had vetoed bills with multiple meant to limit executive...
Governor Beshear announced Tuesday he had vetoed bills with multiple meant to limit executive action during the pandemic. (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
By Associated Press and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Democratic governor has vetoed bills that would limit executive powers he has been using to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican-led legislature completed fast-track work on the measures earlier this month.

GOP lawmakers have the numbers to override any vetoes when they resume their 30-day session next month. In defending his vetoes, Beshear said the measures would hamstring the state’s efforts to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic until vaccinations become widespread.

Republicans accuse Beshear of overreaching with his series of emergency COVID-related restrictions on businesses, schools and individuals.

They claim the orders were arbitrary and uneven in application.

