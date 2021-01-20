Advertisement

Community gives back to ‘Big Tip’ challenge organizer fighting COVID-19

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We first introduced you to Jonathan Alexander in August when he organized the big tip challenge. He collected more than $2,000 and donated it to four servers.

“Big Tip Challenge” helps struggling servers during COVID-19 pandemic

“If you’re fortunate enough to be able to help somebody, do it. It’s an amazing experience,” Alexander said.

Fast forward a few months, and now colleagues are helping him with this GoFundMe.

Alexander was first hospitalized for surgery complications, then he caught COVID-19 and is now listed in critical condition. As a contractor, he’s now missed at least three weeks of pay, and hospital bills are piling up.

“I know that he would do this for me if I was in the position that he’s in, let alone for anybody that he knows or that he’s close with, he’d be doing the same thing,” Alexander’s colleague Zach McDaniel said.

While they want to help Alexander, they know these donations will also help other people.

“As he recovers and gets so much better, he’ll just end up given this back to somebody else as he does other Big Tip challenges or other Salvation Army Angel Tree, things that he does every year. He’s a giver at heart so I know he’ll take this and do something with it as well,” said Heather Stout, GoFundMe organizer.

They hope when he’s better they’ll see more moments like this again soon.

