Advertisement

Dates announced for KHSAA Boys, Girls Sweet 16

The boys will play March 31 through April 3 and the girls will play April 7-10.
(WKYT)
(WKYT)(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The dates have been announced for the 2021 Boys’ and Girls’ Sweet 16 tournaments at Rupp Arena.

The Boys’ tournament will be played March 31 through April 3 and the Girls’ tournament will be held April 7-10.

Each tournament will be played over four days at Rupp Arena, with the semifinals and championship played on the final day, as a one-year accommodation due to the events being scheduled around Easter Sunday. The four-day format was standard for the state basketball tournament for several years prior to the 2013 Boys’ Sweet 16® when a statewide legislatively-initiated panel recommended separating the prior semifinal/championship Saturday schedule into two days.

At this time, attendance for both tournaments will be restricted to 15% of capacity within the areas of the arena in-use. Details will be announced in February regarding the ticketing process, but all-session tickets will be limited for 2021 in order to properly maintain social distancing and allow for the fans of competing teams to have an opportunity to attend. All prior ticket holders will retain their ticket records and priority, and have the ability to renew into the same seats from 2020 in future years.

“We know that there are many who would like to see things resume full-speed ahead immediately, but that is neither responsible nor practical right now. This is the same situation our University partners and friends have found themselves in this season, so it isn’t all that unexpected,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “Ever since the 2020 events were shut down and ultimately canceled, we have all hoped for the 2021 tournaments to be a renewal and rebirth. Unfortunately, that timeline isn’t feasible right now. We will work with our partners at Rupp Arena, the City of Lexington, and various health entities to maximize the opportunities for this year’s event and ensure an optimal experience for the participating teams and members of their community.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
Brittany Sowers was charged with manslaughter following an overdose death in Stanton in 2020.
Manslaughter arrest following fatal overdose in Stanton
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
The clinic has 16 stations for vaccinations.
Baptist Health Lexington opens vaccine clinic to speed up distribution

Latest News

Scott Co. picks up its second win.
Scott County beats Bourbon County to pick up second win
Clark County improves to 7-0.
George Rogers Clark routs Tates Creek, improves to 7-0
Dunbar improves to 5-0.
Dunbar rolls past Lafayette to stay perfect at 5-0
Florida guard Tre Mann (1) and Tennessee guard Davonte Gaines (0) compete for a rebound during...
Short-handed Florida stuns No. 6 Tennessee 75-49