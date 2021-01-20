Dunbar rolls past Lafayette to stay perfect at 5-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Elise Ellison-Coons scored a game-high 19 points, Aziah Campbell added 16 points and Dunbar rolled past Lafayette 54-35 Tuesday night to stay perfect at 5-0.

The Bulldogs are beating teams by an average of 20 points per game this season.

The Generals drop to 3-1 with the loss. They lost Lexington Catholic January 21.

The Bulldogs (5-0) visit Lexington Christian January 23.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.