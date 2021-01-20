Advertisement

Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department says three Lexington daycare workers have been charged with causing physical harm to toddlers.

Police say 32-year-old Samantha Ayers, 24-year-old Maurisa Sweat, and 20-year-old Jazzmine Webb were arrested Wednesday. Each is charged with first degree criminal abuse.

A fourth woman, 40-year-old Terri Thompson, was arrested for second degree criminal abuse and failure to report known abuse.

According to the police department, Ayers, Sweat and Webb were teachers in the 1-year-olds classroom at the Eagle Creek Learning Academy/Kids R Kids childcare center in Lexington, and Thompson was the center director.

After a family noticed bruising on their child, Lexington Police and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services launched an investigation earlier this month.

The police department says the investigation found evidence of multiple instances of daycare staff treating children in a physical and unsafe manner.

