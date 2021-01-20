Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 3,433 new COVID-19 cases; 49 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,433 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 334,321 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 11.29 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 520 are in kids 18 or younger.

Wednesday marks the fifth day in a row the positivity rate has stayed below 12 percent.

There were 49 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 3,243.

As of Wednesday, 1,678 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 399 are in the ICU, and 205 are on ventilators. At least 41,240 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” said Gov. Beshear. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

Heavy security presence at Ky. State Capitol; closed to public Wednesday
WATCH | Heavy security presence at Ky. State Capitol; closed to public Wednesday
Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream created a new flavor in honor of our new vice president called...
Crank & Boom sells out of ice cream created in honor of Vice President Harris
We spoke with some Lexington community activists who reacted to the incoming president’s vision...
Black leaders in Lexington call for unity as Biden is inaugurated
Rain with a little mix
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | January swings remain in the forecast