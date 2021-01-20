Gov. Beshear reports 3,433 new COVID-19 cases; 49 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,433 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 334,321 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 11.29 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 520 are in kids 18 or younger.

Wednesday marks the fifth day in a row the positivity rate has stayed below 12 percent.

There were 49 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 3,243.

As of Wednesday, 1,678 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 399 are in the ICU, and 205 are on ventilators. At least 41,240 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” said Gov. Beshear. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”

