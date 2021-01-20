Advertisement

GRAPHIC: New York man charged with assaulting officer during Capitol riots

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - One of the people involved in the Capitol riots was arrested Tuesday in New York, officials said.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III faces charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

During the riots, Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was pinned between rioters and the terrace archway leading to the Capitol.

Prosecutors say McCaughey can be see in a video using a clear police shield to physically push against the left side of the officer’s body.

He is also heard telling the officer, “You are going to get squished. Just go home.”

McCaughey is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris swears in three new Democratic senators
Vice President Kamala Harris swears in three new Democratic senators
Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as...
Democrats gaining Senate control as new members take oath
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus