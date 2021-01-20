Advertisement

Heavy security presence at Ky. State Capitol; closed to public Wednesday

Police, along with military police and military humvees, state trooper cruisers and dozens of troopers and guardsman have surrounded the Capitol and access is extremely limited to the buildings and grounds.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Once again, Kentucky’s State Capitol is closed to the public on Wednesday.

There is also a heavy presence of state police and the National Guard.

Police, along with military police and military humvees, state trooper cruisers and dozens of troopers and guardsman have surrounded the Capitol and access is extremely limited to the buildings and grounds.

It is pretty much the same picture seen on Sunday when the buildings and grounds were closed to the public.

State police say there have been no requests for demonstrations, rallies or protests, but on Sunday several did show up and they told us they were there to speak out against government overreach.

By noon, a few protestors had shown up.  Ron King held up a sign saying he was for Trump and against Beshear’s and Biden’s policies.

“It’s happening in Washington, here in Kentucky,” King said. “You look around today and see the military that is here, humvees everywhere. Military with shield and everything.

There are not many people working inside the buildings either, we were told that most LRC staff are working from home on Wednesday.

None of the protestors appeared to be openly carrying weapons.

