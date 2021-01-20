Advertisement

Identities released in Butler County triple homicide

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Morgantown, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say three are dead in a triple homicide investigation in Butler County and a suspect is in custody.

The incident happened on Lonnie Snodgrass Road. According to KSP, they received the call from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Lupe V. Mcgranahan (63) of Morgantown, Charles W. Mcgranahan (79) of Morgantown, and Angela R. Carey (30) of Morgantown had been shot multiple times and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the home.

Carey was detained and later arrested for the deaths of the three victims.

Joseph M. Carey is charged with one count of Murder-Domestic Violence, two counts of Murder, and three counts of Wanton Endangerment. Carey was taken to the Butler County Detention Center.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office.

