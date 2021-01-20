Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some January ups and downs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You will likely encounter a few more flakes today with some much colder air.

We are entering another down period with our temperatures. It appears that our highs will only run around the low to mid-30s for the peak heating hours. What’s interesting about today and tonight is how our temperatures will flip. The afternoon will feature those low and mid-30s that I mentioned. By early Thursday morning, we’ll likely see a spike. Most will begin the day with temps above freezing.

A system will bring plain old rain to southern parts of Kentucky. This round pushes our temperatures back up the thermometer, and it is why we see rain rather than snow.

Winter is still in its 2021 infancy. Next week is loaded with more winter weather potential. We’ll track it all for you!

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

