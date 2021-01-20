Richmond church holds community-wide inauguration eve prayer service

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Richmond came together for a community-wide prayer service Tuesday night.

“Tonight we gather to pray for the position. And the one who holds the important position that leads our nation,” said Dr. Donnie Fox, Clear Creek Baptist Bible College president.

Church pews filled with people-- the regulars and new faces. But when kneeling in prayer, you can’t tell the guests from the usual congregation.

“We just want to come together with unity in the community and just be able to reach out and say there is hope. There’s even more than what were just seeing at the very moment,” First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Travis Farris said.

It’s the night before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office. And after recent events at the Capitol and a year that seems to be filled with darkness, the pastors at First Baptist Church of Richmond decided to calm anxieties through a community-wide prayer service.

“We’ve reached out to denominational leaders to ask them to be here tonight. We want this to be a uniting time. We’ve heard so much about darkness and division, we just wanted tonight to focus on light and unity,” Farris said.

Farris invited anyone to join the service, virtually or in-person. Loudly, in songs of praise, and silently in reflective prayer.

“We’re just saying tonight before it all happens, before anything could happen, let’s find our hope and faith in Christ,” Farris said.

Farris says this is the first time the church has hosted a community-wide prayer event on inauguration eve.

First Baptist Church in Richmond is hosting an in-person and virtual Prayer Service tonight. The Senior Pastor tells me they’re praying for the country and community ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration. Saying they hope to spread light after a year of darkness. pic.twitter.com/4oMLEc78xk — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) January 19, 2021

