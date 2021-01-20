Advertisement

Scott County beats Bourbon County to pick up second win

Nick Mosby scored a game-high 26 points and hit four threes.
Scott Co. picks up its second win.
Scott Co. picks up its second win.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Nick Mosby scored a game-high 26 points and hit four threes (4-4), Isaiah Haynes added 14 points and Scott County beat Bourbon County 65-47 Tuesday night to pick up its second win.

Jeremiah Jones led the Colonels (2-4) with 13 points. Todd Dumphord was the only other Bourbon County player in double figures with 11 points. The Colonels visit Bryan Station January 22.

Scott County (2-5) hosts Lafayette January 21.

