Scott County Schools plans for full return to in-person classes next week

The Scott County School Board voted 3-2 to return to a full in-person, five days a week...
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County students will be returning to the classroom next week.

The big decision came out of a school board meeting Tuesday night. The Scott County School Board voted 3-2 to return to a full in-person, five days a week learning schedule in Scott County, starting next Wednesday.

Superintendent Kevin Hub tells us the data shows in-person learning has a minimal effect if any on spreading the virus in Scott County. That data has been key to Hub’s decisions throughout the pandemic.

“When you look at the data for the time that we were in-person compared to the time that we were virtual, the data clearly says that student positives were twice as high when we were virtual,” Hub said.

Hub says part of the in-person return will be the vaccination of nearly 1,600 teachers and staff members before the start date.

“We had less than 200 of our team members choose not to receive the vaccination” Hub said. “I’m hopeful that it gives a level of confidence for our staff to know that we’re not asking them to return to in-person until they’ve had that first vaccination shot.”

Superintendent Hub says after conversations with officials from the WEDCO Health District that he’s confident the vaccine rollout will be on time for teachers and staff, meaning that about three weeks after that first shot they’ll be able to receive that second shot as well.

Virtual learning will still be available for families that choose it.

