Short-handed Florida stuns No. 6 Tennessee 75-49

Noah Locke scored 14 points and Tyree Appleby added 13 for the Gators.
Florida guard Tre Mann (1) and Tennessee guard Davonte Gaines (0) compete for a rebound during...
Florida guard Tre Mann (1) and Tennessee guard Davonte Gaines (0) compete for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and short-handed Florida stunned No. 6 Tennessee 75-49.

Tre Mann chipped in 12 points for the Gators, who got unexpected help from several bench guys to offset being without three of their best four players. Guard Scottie Lewis (COVID-19 protocols) and forward Colin Castleton (ankle) missed the game.

Forward Omar Payne, starting for the first time in nearly a year, finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for Florida.

Tennessee leading scorer Victor Bailey Jr. finished with four points on 1-of-12 shooting.

