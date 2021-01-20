Short-handed Florida stuns No. 6 Tennessee 75-49

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and short-handed Florida stunned No. 6 Tennessee 75-49.

Tre Mann chipped in 12 points for the Gators, who got unexpected help from several bench guys to offset being without three of their best four players. Guard Scottie Lewis (COVID-19 protocols) and forward Colin Castleton (ankle) missed the game.

Forward Omar Payne, starting for the first time in nearly a year, finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for Florida.

Tennessee leading scorer Victor Bailey Jr. finished with four points on 1-of-12 shooting.

