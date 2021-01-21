Advertisement

Childcare workers ask to be vaccinated alongside teachers

Childcare facilities are asking for employees to be vaccinated at the same time as K-12...
Childcare facilities are asking for employees to be vaccinated at the same time as K-12 educators.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has started vaccinating kindergarten through 12th grade educators, but others feel left out.

The United Way of Kentucky is calling on Governor Andy Beshear to bump up all the state’s child care workers.

In a letter sent to the Cabinet for Health and Family services, they asked for daycare workers to be vaccinated along with educators.

Clark County Child Development Center employee Bo Harris said, with more people going back to work, more children need care.

He said masks, shields and additional sanitizing, plus having more staff members per child will only work so well and for so long.

“Having 125 plus children in our building, we kind of work [similarly] to a small school, so I think we should be prioritized on the list as well,” Harris said.

Harris said, where Clark County Public Schools are currently all virtual, his center has been open since June.

He said if teachers are getting vaccinated in order to make a safe return to the classroom, caregivers should get the same treatment.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

Latest News

Congressman Andy Barr tweeted this picture of him and Mayor Robert Blythe at the inauguration...
Richmond mayor reflects on his experience at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Father Jim Sichko
Father Jim Sichko reflects on Joe Biden becoming second Catholic U.S. president
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Father Jim Sichko
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Father Jim Sichko
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UK Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Zilis
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UK Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Zilis