Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Calm Days Ahead

Radar
Radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a decent afternoon in the region, we have a few more calm days ahead of us.

Another weak front drops in here tonight and early Friday with very little fanfare. This will bring seasonable cold with it for Friday and Saturday as skies stay partly sunny. Wind chills are down there, but nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year.

A series of storm systems will then target the region with the first arriving late Sunday and taking us into early next week. A potent low pressure looks to work right on top of us by Monday and looks to bring a lot of active weather with it. Depending on the exact track of the low, heavy rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and some winter weather will all be possible. This will be followed up by another system a few days later that has a better winter weather look.

The heavy rain threat looks elevated by Monday.

