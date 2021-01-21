Advertisement

Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg

For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights are dim and the museum is closed.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -- For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights are dim and the museum is closed.

Wednesday, artist Mark Pedro was boxing up Christ Museum and Gardens. He says the property was sold and closed at the end of December. Now all the 120 figurines inside have to be moved out.

“The contents, the props, the scenery have been sold to an attraction in Pigeon Forge,” said Pedro.

The museum first opened in the 1960s as Christus Gardens. This is the second time Pedro has boxed up these figures. It closed in 2007 during the recession before a group of investors got together to bring the attraction back in the Smokies. He’s hopeful the same will happen again.

“We tried to, in the best way possible, tried to lead them through the life of Christ using wax figures, narration from the bible, special effects like during the crucifixion scene there’s thunder and lightning and such,” he said. “I must admit that about every week we would have some say they came here as a child, their grandparents brought them parents brought them and we’re probably up to 4th and 5th generations now.”

For now many of the figures you’ve seen in the museum will go to storage. New prop owners hope to have an announcement around Easter on where the new museum will be.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

Latest News

Childcare facilities are asking for employees to be vaccinated at the same time as K-12...
Childcare workers ask to be vaccinated alongside teachers
Congressman Andy Barr tweeted this picture of him and Mayor Robert Blythe at the inauguration...
Richmond mayor reflects on his experience at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Father Jim Sichko
Father Jim Sichko reflects on Joe Biden becoming second Catholic U.S. president
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Father Jim Sichko
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Father Jim Sichko
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UK Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Zilis
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UK Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Zilis