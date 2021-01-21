Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -- For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights are dim and the museum is closed.

Wednesday, artist Mark Pedro was boxing up Christ Museum and Gardens. He says the property was sold and closed at the end of December. Now all the 120 figurines inside have to be moved out.

“The contents, the props, the scenery have been sold to an attraction in Pigeon Forge,” said Pedro.

The museum first opened in the 1960s as Christus Gardens. This is the second time Pedro has boxed up these figures. It closed in 2007 during the recession before a group of investors got together to bring the attraction back in the Smokies. He’s hopeful the same will happen again.

“We tried to, in the best way possible, tried to lead them through the life of Christ using wax figures, narration from the bible, special effects like during the crucifixion scene there’s thunder and lightning and such,” he said. “I must admit that about every week we would have some say they came here as a child, their grandparents brought them parents brought them and we’re probably up to 4th and 5th generations now.”

For now many of the figures you’ve seen in the museum will go to storage. New prop owners hope to have an announcement around Easter on where the new museum will be.

